Sarri wants Milan keeper Reina as back-up to Szczesny at Juventus
25 June at 17:15According to what has been reported by Bola.net today, Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri is interested in bringing AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina to Turin as one of his first signings.
Juventus have been unimpressed with Mattia Perin since his arrival from Genoa and, therefore, are searching for a new back-up goalkeeper to number one Wojciech Szczesny.
Reina has been an impressive back-up in Rossoneri, reliable when called upon to fill-in for Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, the club may be unable to refuse if a nice offer comes in for the Spanish shot-stopper.
