Sarri wants to reunite with two Chelsea stars at Juventus
12 October at 19:30Coach Maurizio Sarri arrived at Juventus this summer after long negotiations with Chelsea and brought Gonzalo Higuain back with himself to the Allianz Stadium. But that may not be the last move of a Blues' player to the Bianconeri, even though the Argentinian only returned from a loan spell at the Stamford Bridge.
After a positive start to his career at Juventus Sarri is looking to strengthen his position and would like to do so with the addition of several new faces, with two names on the shortlist coming from his former team.
According to Ilbianconero.com (via Calciomercato.com), the Bianconeri have set their sights on Emerson Palmieri and N'golo Kante. Sarri has given the green light for the signing but it will definitely be a simple operation, seeing as the Italian fullback is currently negotiating a contract renewal with Chelsea, while Kante is considered non-transferable by the club and is one of Lampard's most important players.
