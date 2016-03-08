Sarri: 'We can still do better. Hazard not at 100%'
07 October at 18:35After guiding Chelsea to another win against Southampton, Maurizio Sarri spoke to BBC and reflected on his team's unbeaten streak so far in the Premier League this season as well as the performance.
"I am very happy with the performance. I am happy for our supporters. We played a good match, but I think we can do better, especially in the defence," he said.
"Today the team moved the ball very quickly, especially during the third goal. The players are improving, but I think we need to improve more and we can do better.
"Hazard? I think we have not yet seen him at 100%. He is improving, but I think he can do better. Morata? It is very important for a striker to score and it is very important for him to play well, like in the Europa League.
"The title? City and Liverpool are a step forward from us. We are working and we are trying to reduce the gap. International break? We will have to work with the players who will not leave, but it will be difficult with about 10 players remaining," Sarri concluded.
Go to comments