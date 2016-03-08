Sarri: 'We do not have a budget, Ronaldo was fatigued'
26 July at 20:35Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that the club does not have a budget now and has also said that Cristiano Ronaldo was fatigued for the game earlier today.
Ronaldo was on the bench during Juve's game against Team K League recently and Sarri had talked about the game in the press conference.
He said: "At the moment we cannot yet make budgets, we have many players at home. This evening we gave space to young people, who were ready. Now, for 10 days we can train without matches and we can do good preparation.
"Ronaldo? He was expected to play less, but today I talked to him, and he was very tired, so we decided to keep him at rest. We played in a beautiful stadium, with a large audience and a perfect turf."
The game saw Juve fall 3-1 down in Seoul, but came back to tie 3-3 in the end of the game.
