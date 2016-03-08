Sarri: 'Why I replaced Giroud with Morata, Liverpool a step ahead of Chelsea'

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky Sports after Chelsea’s match against West Ham, in which the Italian lost his first points in the Premier League this season after a 0-0 draw.



“We had seven scoring opportunities against three. West Ham is a good team. We could have done better in the last 25 minutes of the first half, but otherwise we played well,” Sarri said.



“It is not possible to win every match every match. The Europa League? I do not think it affected us. In March or April, it could be a problem, but not now. I do not know why it is not possible to ask for a Monday match after a cup game. In Italy it is normal.

“Rudiger? I think it is nothing serious. He may return in three or four days. Hazard? He was better in the second half. Today it was a very difficult match for the wingers and strikers.



“At that moment of the game Giroud is a great reference point for the teammates, but they were closing those pass trajectories, so I decided to bet on Morata, who is a more dynamic player. I am happy with Barkley’s performance, he is improving from week to week.



“Pedro is very important for us. He is the best player in terms of off-the-ball movement. We hope to have him back by the end of the week.



“Liverpool? We will face a very good team that has worked with the same coach for four years. They are a step forward than us at the moment. It will be a difficult and maybe spectacular match. They have had one more day of rest, but I will see tomorrow morning. Maybe I will change 11 players, maybe 5,” the former Napoli man concluded.

