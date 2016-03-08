‘Sarri would give Kepa a kick in the butt if the incident happened in training’

Former Fiorentina star Ciccio Baiano spoke with Radio Sportiva about the Sarri-Kepa incident. Baiano knows Sarri very well as the Italian tactician coached him at Sangiovannese, when he was at the beginning of his coaching career.



Baiano did also work as Sarri’s assistant at Empoli.



“Sarri is not guilty for what happened”, Baiano said.



“The manager can’t enter the pitch when stuff like this happens. I know Sarri very well and I can say that if something like this had happened in training, he would give him a kick in the butt”.



Baiano did also comment on the recent Serie A issues, especially the VAR controversies in Fiorentina-Inter: “It’s a serious mistake, no doubt about it. However, it’s something that needs to be accepted”, the former Fiorentina striker said. Fiorentina didn’t steal anything. If we analyze the game it’s clear that at the end of the day they deserved a draw”.

