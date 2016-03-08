Sassuolo 1-1 Napoli; Player ratings, Insigne saves a lacklustre Napoli's blushes

A lethargic Napoli made 8 changes to their starting line-up tonight, and it showed as they laboured to a 1-1 draw away at Sassuolo.



Napoli lacked fluidity throughout and struggled to create chances, against a spirited Sassuolo side that will fell very aggrieved not to have held on to their lead and come away with three points.



Sassuolo took the lead early in the second half when Berradi tapped home after a surging run from Boga. Napoli equalised late on, with Insigne capitalising on a defensive error, to curl his shot into the far corner.









Ospina – 6 – Unlucky with the goal, but looked shaky throughout.

Malcuit – 6 – Struggled to cope with Boga’s physicality, got forward well, but final ball was lacking.

Chiriches – 6 – Looked very rusty on his first Serie A start of the season, replaced at half time.

Koulibaly – 6.5 – Missed a good chance to open the scoring in the first half. Not as imposing defensively as usual.

Ghoulam – 7 – One of Napoli’s better performers tonight. Got forward well and looked solid defensively.

Ounas – 6.5 Looked bright early on but faded as the game went on. Replaced midway through the second half.

Allan – 6.5 – Quiet night from the Brazilian, who never really imposed himself on the game.

Diawara – 6 – Didn’t take his chance tonight. In a midfield that lacked creativity, he didn’t manage to exert his influence on the game.

Verdi – 5.5 – Poor performance, he never really got into the game, and was understandably withdrawn midway through the second period.

Insigne – 7 – Great finish for the equaliser, capitalising on a defensive error to rescue a point for Napoli.

Mertens – 6 – Had a fantastic chance to open the scoring but was denied by a fantastic tackle by Demiral. Wasn’t able to find the pockets of space that usually allow him to flourish

Subs



Luperto (46th min) – 6.5 – Looked solid upon coming on at half time.

Younes (66th min) – 6 – Struggled to pick up the pace of the game upon coming on.

Milik (66th min) – 6.5 – Added an aerial threat to Napoli attacks that was previously lacking, spurned a good chance moments after coming on.