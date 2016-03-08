Sassuolo continued their impressive start to the season as they picked up a convincing 3-1 win over Empoli to climb to second in the Serie A at the Mapei Stadium.After their narrow 2-1 defeat to Juventus, Sassuolo looked to comeback to winning ways against Empoli, who returned from a 1-0 loss to Lazio at the weekend.Although the neroverdi went behind early in the game through a Francesco Caputo goal in the very first minute of the game, the Azzurri lead did not last too long as about 12 minutes later, Kevin Prince Boateng scored the Sassuolo equalizer.While the rest of the first half ended without anymore goals, the second half saw Sassuolo grab two of their goals to eventually win themselves the game.Gian Marco Ferrari scored in the 57th minute, whereas Federico di Francesco added an extra cushion to their advantage to make it 3-1.The likes of SPAL, Napoli and Sampdoria would look to climb over Sassuolo at the weekend, when they will face Fiorentina, Torino and Inter Milan respectively.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)