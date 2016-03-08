Sassuolo 4-0 Chievo: The home side cruise to big win

Sassuolo's centre-back, Demiral, scored the first two goals in the game, followed up by one apiece for Locatelli and Berardi. In other words, job well done for the home side, who are now 11th in the league.

