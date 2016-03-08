Sassuolo 4-0 Chievo: The home side cruise to big win

04 April at 21:05
This evening, Sassuolo exceeded expectations when taking on last-placed Chievo, managing to win with a very convincing scoreline. With 17 shots on target, the home side put four goals past Sorrentino between the stick. 
 
Sassuolo's centre-back, Demiral, scored the first two goals in the game, followed up by one apiece for Locatelli and Berardi. In other words, job well done for the home side, who are now 11th in the league. 
 

