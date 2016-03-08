The Neroverdi’s Coach, Roberto De Zerbi, told the Corriere dello Sport that the 24-year-old “is not on the market, unless he asks to leave.” He has been targeted by Roma and Fiorentina of late.

Berardi began life in Serie A very well, netting 31 times in his first two league seasons with the Emilian side.

He has unfortunately only managed 16 in the following three campaigns, as injury and poor form have cost the 24-year-old a place in the national team.

The Calabrian native is valued at €50 million, a bit of an uptick since the Emilian side sold Matteo Politano to Inter for €38m.

Back then, sporting

director Andrea Carnevali had said that “we do not have much intention to deprive ourselves of Berardi because we have already sold Politano.If there should be an offer we will evaluate it, but if for Politano we have received twenty-eight million, Berardi is not worth less. We'd want about thirty."