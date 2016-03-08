Sassuolo, Boateng: "If Milan play like this every game, they will win the league title..."

Sassuolo midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng spoke to Rai Sport after the Sassuolo-Milan game, here is what he had to say on the rossoneri: "We started well but forgot to score. They then scored on a counter-attack and things turned sour. Milan? They were perfect today. If they play like this every game, they can even win the league title...".



For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.