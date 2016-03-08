Sassuolo, Boateng: "It was a great feeling to beat Inter..."

Kevin-Prince Boateng spoke to DAZN after Sassuolo's win against Inter Milan, here is what he had to say: "I am happy to be back and I think I did well today. We struggled at times which is normal when playing against a strong team but we stayed strong. We wanted to have fun and we did. False 9? Yes I like this role a lot. Milan? Well as I said, it was a great feeling to beat Inter...". For more news visit Calciomercato.com.