Sassuolo boss reveals how Inter beat Barcelona to signing of Sensi

In a long interview with Corriere Dello Sport, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali also spoke about Stefano Sensi's transfer to Inter this summer, stating that Barcelona were very interested in the Italian midfielder as well."If Sensi is the Italian Iniesta? I reply with a backstory: when I was in Barcelona for the Marlon negotiation, one of the Barcelona executives asked for information on Sensi. They knew him and followed him too, but Inter were faster."We closed the deal on Friday, at the end of a brief meeting in the Nerazzurri headquarters, which was also attended by Conte. On Monday, I would have met with an important foreign club," he concluded.