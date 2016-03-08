Sassuolo CEO talks Politano-Inter, reveals Barcelona interest for Sensi

19 March at 21:20
Sassuolo's CEO, Giovanni Carvenali, spoke to RMC Sport about the future of Matteo Politano and Stefano Sensi, revealing that the latter is being monitored by Barcelona.

"Barcelona? We have established an excellent relationship with them. We bought Marlon and we believe this partnership can have a great future, the same thing happened with Boateng. I believe that Sensi is important, he has many great qualities. It's not true that Barcelona requested him, we only talked with them," he began.

Carnevali also spoke about Matteo Politano's future with Inter, who signed the player last summer on loan with an option to buy (set at €20m). It's believed that the purchase of the winger depends heavily on Champions League qualification for the Nerazzurri.

"Politano? We will talk about Inter at the end of the season about him," he concluded.

