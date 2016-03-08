Sassuolo CEO: 'We will buy Rogerio in the summer, Paratici is more understanding than Marotta'
10 February at 14:35Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that the club will buy Rogerio on a permanent basis from Juventus this season as the player is currently on a loan deal at the neroverdi.
The 21-year-old Brazilian defender joined Sassuolo on a loan deal in the summer of 2017 and has done well for the club since then. This season, Rogerio has appeared in 20 games for Sassuolo.
Carnevalli was talking about the club in an interview ahead of Sassuolo's game against Juve and he said: "We at Sassuolo have shown strength and consistency. We decided not to sell in January and maybe in the summer we buy Rogerio, who is on a loan deal for us. It has already happened with Lirola."
He also revealed that Fabio Paratici is more understanding that Beppe Marotta. He said: "We already have a good relationship with Inter: in August, with Ausilio, we have closed Politano, but in these years we have done major business with Roma: Lorenzo Pellegrini is proof of this: Marotta is one of the most capable executives, we worked together for 6 years between Monza, Ravenna and Como: he was my teacher, we are friends, but dealing with him is impossible Paratici is more understanding and I do not see clouds between us I have a good relationship with Allegri too: in Pavia in '90 he played and I was dg: from there we jumped."
