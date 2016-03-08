Sassuolo, Chairman Carnevali confirms interest across Italy in Berardi
19 September at 12:00Sassuolo Chairman Giovanni Carnevali confirmed in a meeting with commercial partners yesterday that star player Domenico Berardi was wanted by many clubs in Italy in the summer, according to Calciomercato.com.
Carnevali told commercial partners that 25-year-old Italian Berardi was wanted by Roma and Fiorentina this summer, with both Milan and Inter interested in acquiring him in previous transfer windows. However, the Neroverdi have been quick to decline offers, keen to hold onto their star player.
A youth product of Sassuolo, Berardi has gotten off to a flying start this season, scoring five goals in only two league appearances for the Neroverdi, with a hat-trick against Sampdoria in his season debut to help the club beat the Ligurian side 4-1.
The Italian forward has incredible numbers with Sassuolo, appearing 232 times for the club, scoring 79 goals and providing 50 assists in that time. His record in Europe with the Neroverdi is equally as impressive, scoring five goals in Sassuolo’s four Europa League qualifying games back in the 2016/17 season.
Apollo Heyes
