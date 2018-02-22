Sassuolo chief determined to keep stars despite AC Milan and Roma interest
14 May at 14:15During an interview with Radio Rai, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali discussed whether the club will be able to keep hold of Domenico Berardi and Matteo Politano during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
BERARDI – “For me, he is an important player. In recent seasons, we have done everything possible to keep him. He also expressed his will to stay. He has not been his usual self this season, though he has been much better since the turn of the year. I would like him to stay here. We will make the right decision with him. We would like him to become a bandiera for us.”
POLITANO – “He’s a guy who was wanted by many teams in January. Napoli were the most interested. We wanted to keep him and he has allowed us to get out of some tough situations. Both he and Berardi are players who can have great careers at big clubs.”
