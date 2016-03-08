Sassuolo Coach: I don't know how to stop Juventus

Sassuolo had a great start to their Serie A season, grabing one draw and winning two games against Inter in the opening game and thrashing Genoa with five goals in the last round.



The boys in green and black strips have a new coach this season, Roberto De Zerbi who has led the side to second place in the standing of Serie A this season.



The coach spoke to Corriere dello Sport about the club's upcoming game against Juventus next Sunday at the Allianz stadium.



“Juventus are the strongest side in Italy and also the strongest in Europe this season, I don’t know how you stop them. What I do know is that in order to get a positive result against Juve, you must hope they are having a bad day. Having said that, it doesn’t mean we are already beaten. We’ll give it our all. After all, we are in second place.”

