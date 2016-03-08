Sassuolo, Consigli: 'Inter have great players and great strength'

Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of Sunday’s game against Antonio Conte’s Inter.



“Sensi or Politano? I saw them at President Squinzi's funeral, but we didn't talk about football. It's a shame for Stefano who's injured, we'll see him on the way back. They have great players, Lukaku shifts the balance. Inter moves with a solid block, they have the legs and they have strength. We'll have to be careful of the whole team.”



The Neroverdi have had a slow start to the season, only picking up six points from their first six games, winning two and losing four. Their game against Brescia was postponed due to the death of President Giorgio Squinzi.



Inter, on the other hand, are only one point behind league leaders Juventus, with former Bianconeri coach Antonio Conte looking to beat his former side to the league title this season.



Apollo Heyes