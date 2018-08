Sassuolo, De Zerbi: "Inter can cause Juve a lot of troubles..."

Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi had this to say on Inter Milan as he spoke to the press: " Inter are strong, they can cause Juve a lot of issues. We have to focus on what we have to do so let's see. Inter are as strong as Juve they won't be easy to play against. Transfer market? I am happy with what we did, we have a good squad...". For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.