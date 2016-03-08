Sky Sport Italia had reported that Sassuolo was on the verge of signing Barcelona starlet Marlon but according to Spanish news site Sport, it seems like Schalke 04 have made Barcelona a superior offer for the player. It is reported that the German club offered the blaugrana 15 million euros compared to Sassuolo's 12 million euros bid. Sky Sport had reported that that player was close to joining Sassuolo for 6 million euros plus some add-ons.It remains to be seen who is right as one thing seems clear, Marlon will be leaving Barcelona in the coming days. It remains to be seen if Barcelona will retain a buy-back clause in his contract. There seems to be a few contradicting reports but Sassuolo are said to be "optimistic" that a deal can eventually be found. Time will tell. Let's not forget that Marlon was close to joining English side Newcastle but he failed to receive a work permit.