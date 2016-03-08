Sassuolo director provides update on Berardi and Politano
02 June at 11:30
In an interview with Corriere Dello Sport, Sassuolo's director Giovanni Carnevali spoke about the upcoming transfer market.
"First of all, I can assure that we haven't received any official requests. I read and hear about Berardi to Roma, Acerbi to Lazio, Politano to Inter, but I haven't had any official requests. Of course, I know that Di Francesco likes Berardi, but I hope that the club interested will come to us for negotiation.
"In order for us to sell someone, we need three factors: the player doesn't want to stay here, the club interested makes an interesting offer, and it has to be on our terms. Berardi and Politano could even stay.
