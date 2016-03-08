Sassuolo dream of signing Barcelona starlet
10 August at 22:43Sassuolo are interested in signing Barcelona defender Marlon.
The Brazilian came close to joining Newcastle in the deadline day but the Magpies failed to seal the deal by the time the transfer market was closed. Marlon remains available in the market and can leave the Nou Camp on loan.
Sassuolo are interested in signing the talented centre-back. The club have confirmed that they have their eyes on the player although, according to La Gazzetta di Modena the Neroverdi are not the only club monitoring the player.
Galatasaray, in fact, are reportedly interested in welcoming the player’s services.
Marlon will leave Barcelona on loan after signing a contract extension with the La Liga giants as his current deal is off in 2020.
The 22-year-old joined Barcelona last year in a € 5 million deal with Fluminense.
Marlon spent the last season out on loan at Niece where he played 27 games in all competitions.
