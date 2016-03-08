Sassuolo have won more matches versus Inter in Serie A than against any other side – winning six of the 10 fixtures (L4).



Two of Sassuolo’s three worst defeats in Serie A have come against Inter, losing 0-7 in both September 2013 and 2014, but also against Juventus in February 2018.



Sassuolo have only lost one of their previous five Serie A opening matches, winning two and drawing two of the other four.



In the last two Serie A campaigns, Sassuolo have kept a clean sheet on MD1 – beating Palermo 1-0 in 2016/17 and drawing 0-0 against Genoa last term.



Inter have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six opening league matches, winning four and a drawing the other (L1).



Inter finished last season with 10 points more than they did in the 2016/17 Serie A season, the highest points difference of any Italian side to play in both campaigns.



Inter scored the most headed goals in Serie A last term (15) while only Crotone (3) scored less headed goals than Sassuolo (5).