Serie A side Sassuolo have reportedly made contact to sign AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli, with Cagliari also keen on the player.The 20-year-old Italian could make only five starts in the Serie A last season for the rossoneri and made a total of 21 appearances.Sky Sports report of a possible contact between Sassuolo and Milan, with the neroverdi also interested in signing Locatelli, who has drawn heavy links with Cagliari this summer.Milan are taking their time to make a decision about Locatelli, with Roberto de Zerbi really interested in Locatelli.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)