Sassuolo-Milan: predicted line-ups and match preview
30 September at 12:45AC Milan look to salvage their shaky start to the 18/19 Serie A campaign when they travel to high flying Sassuolo, a side which currently sit in 3rd in Serie A, scoring the most goals with the exception of Roma and Juventus. Sassuolo have played six times so far this season and could move up to 2nd place with a win over Milan. Milan, meanwhile, could go up as high as 8th from 14th with a win against Sassuolo; but that is easier said than done.
Sassuolo have won their last three games consecutively, losing just once this season in a 2-1 loss against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Sassuolo defeated Inter in their first game of the season and beat Genoa 5-3 at the start of September. Sassuolo have won all three of their Serie A home games so far this season, scoring nine goals.
Milan, on the other hand, have been struggling, with just 1 win from their first five league games. The Rossoneri have not won in the league since they beat Roma 2-1 at the end of August and have drawn their last three Serie A games, against Calgliari, Atalanta and Empoli, on the trot.
Predicted line-ups:
Sassuolo (3-4-3): Consigli, Marlon, Magnani, Ferrari; Rogerio, Locatelli, Bourabia, Lirola; Di Francesco, Boateng, Berardi
Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Musacchio, Abate; Bonaventura, Biglia, Kessie; Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Suso
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments