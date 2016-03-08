Sassuolo moving for ex-Juventus forward?

24 August at 10:15
Former Juventus forward Sebastian Giovinco could be in store for a shock return to Italy as Serie A side Sassuolo are considering signing the 32-year-old.

Sky Sport report that Giovinco, who currently plays for Al-Hilal Riyadh in the Saudi League, could be on his way back to Italy. The forward is considered to be unhappy in Asia, after hitting out at Toronto FC, his former club, for selling him in the first place.

