Sassuolo proposes Cutrone-Sensi swap deal to AC Milan: the details
13 June at 09:30After completing their first transfer of the summer in Empoli's Rade Krunic, AC Milan continue to look for reinforcements on the transfer market and one of the names that could strengthen the team is Stefano Sensi.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Sassuolo value their midfielder at 25 million euros, while the Rossoneri to do not want to offer more than 20 million plus bonuses, which is unconvincing for the Neroverdi. Negotiations have not yet officially started but are expected to kickstart in the coming days and Sassuolo are looking to make a proposal to their liking.
Sassuolo's dream would be Patrick Cutrone and have proposed Milan a swap deal involving the two players. However, the evaluations of both players are different, given that Cutrone has a higher price than Sensi. Other players Sassuolo like are Davide Calabria and Alessandro Plizzari but as of now, it remains to be seen whether any swap deal will materialize.
