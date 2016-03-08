Sassuolo are interested in Jeremie Boga, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

The French midfielder belongs to Chelsea, but has mostly gone on loan to clubs like Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City.

He was a bit of a success at St Andrews, despite not figuring a lot under recent arrival Garry Monk.

The 21-year-old was the subject of some feelers sent by Sassuolo, who are looking for someone powerful to run their midfield. Boga was convincing in Birmingham, scoring twice for the Blues as they avoided relegation on the last day of the season.

Soon after, Boga returned to Chelsea, leaving a lovely message for fans to read as they celebrated with the players in the pub on the

Check out a particular highlight, a screamer against early promotion candidates Sheffield United!