Sassuolo are seemingly set to acquire Marlon from FC Barcelona as they will pay 6 million euros plus another 6 million euros in add-ons per Sky Sport. Schalke were said to be interested too but Sassuolo seemingly won the race to him. After Locatelli, Sassuolo are now ready to welcome Marlon. More to come on the matter shortly...Marlon to Sassuolo is now a done deal as the player arrived in Italy to undergo his medicals with Sassuolo. After signing Locatelli from AC Milan, this is another nice get for Sassuolo. The player had a lot of interest from a few clubs but in the end, the player decided to come to Italy. As he admitted, in the end it was Italy international Mario Balotelli who convinced him to join Sassuolo as he said that he was happy to be here. More to come soon...