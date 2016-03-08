Sassuolo star Berardi says no to Milan and Fiorentina in favour of Roma move
15 July at 22:10According to reports from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Sassuolo’s Italian star Domenico Berardi has rejected the option to move to AC Milan and Fiorentina; in favour of completing a move to AS Roma.
Berardi reportedly wants to return to the mentorship of former coach Eusebio Di Francesco at Roma, therefore turning down offers from elsewhere.
Now, Roma must act upon this desire and, if they wish it to be done, Berardi will be a Roma player by the start of the 18/19 season.
@snhw_
