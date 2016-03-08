Sassuolo v Juventus: confirmed line-ups and team news

10 February at 17:02
Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been benched for the bianconeri's game against Sassuolo later today.

Dybala had lost temper following Juve's 3-3 draw against Parma last weekend and had left the bench to head to the dressing room early- before the game ended.

Corriere dello Sport had previously stated that he will be benched and the Argentine indeed is on the bench for the game, as Federico Bernardeschi starts alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic.

Martin Caceres and Daniele Rugani start again at centre-back, with Leonardo Bonucci and Georgio Chiellini injured.

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Consigli; Lirola, Magnani, Peluso, Rogerio; Bourabia, Sensi, Locatelli; Berardi, Babacar, Djuricic.

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Caceres, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo.

