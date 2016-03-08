Sassuolo vs AC Milan, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

AC Milan will be looking to get back to winning ways as they will be taking on Sassuolo but they will have to do so without Gonzalo Higuain. Follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Sassuolo and AC Milan have drawn only one match in Serie A, their last meeting; the Rossoneri have won five times, with Sassuolo winning the other four.

- AC Milan have kept two clean sheets in their last two matches at the Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo.

- Sassuolo have won five of their last six home games in Serie A (L1).

- AC Milan have won only one of their last seven away games in Serie A (D4 L2).

- This is Sassuolo’s best start to a Serie A campaign after six matches (13 points).

- 88% of the goals conceded by the Rossoneri in this campaign have been in the second half – the highest ratio in 2018-19.

- Sassuolo boast the best conversion rate in Serie A this season (16.5%).

- AC Milan have lost the most points from leading situations in this Serie A season (7) while Sassuolo have gained the most when trailing (7).

- Domenico Berardi has scored eight goals in eight Serie A appearances so far against AC Milan, his most against an opponent in the top-flight.

- Gonzalo Higuain has scored eight goals in Serie A against Sassuolo, including a hat-trick in his last appearance against them.​



LIVE COMMENTARY: