Sassuolo vs. Juventus: Probable line-ups

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Consigli, Lirola, Ferrari, Peluso, Rogerio; Sensi, Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Babacar, Djuricic.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Caceres, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.

This evening, Sassuolo will host the league leaders Juventus in the 23rd round of the Serie A. After losing the reverse fixture by two goals to one, the home side will be looking to get revenge. Down below are the predicted line-ups for both sides.