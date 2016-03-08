Inter may have a problem in signing Matteo Politano, according to the latest reports.

“I’m seeing Ausilio today, and I’m interested in finding out what his offer will be.



But let it be clear: Politano is worth €30m, no less. The same goes for Berardi with Roma. Our jewels won’t leave for a penny left. In fact, if one leaves, the other one will remain.”

The 24-year-old is coming off a ten-goal season in Serie A, and is seen by Inter as a replacement for Antonio Candreva.

​Sky Sports had reported yesterday that the talented winger was close to moving to Inter yesterday, and that the two sides had a positive meeting.

Inter were set to offer a loan deal, with the right to sign him at a later date.