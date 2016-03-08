Saudi Arabia Sports Minister: ‘Luckily we signed before Ronaldo joined Juve’

15 January at 17:45
Saudi Arabia Sports Minister Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the upcoming Italian Super Cup clash between Juve and AC Milan: “It’s a very important game for the image of Saudi Arabia. Two of the best clubs in the world will compete in front of the public. Ronaldo? Luckily we signed the contract before he joined Juventus. It’s great that so many people can see him play, also people who can’t afford to fly to Europe to watch him in action. It’s very important for us to host these top players”.

