Scandal in France: Marseille tried 'buying' referees, PSG were given drugs
03 March at 14:55The collaborator of former Marseille president Bernard Tapie has revealed that he had once been in a meeting to 'buy' a referee and has opened up about giving drugs to Paris Saint-Germain players.
Tapie has become a much-criticized figure in France over the last few decades and claims in the 1990s said that he was involved in match-fixing before the club was stripped off their French League title.
Tapie's former collaborator Marc Fratani was recently talking to Le Monde and he made many shocking claims about his tenure.
He said: "Tapie is a person who knows no limits. To get to the bottom, he was capable of doing everything. I once attended a meeting to buy a referee, it was for a game against PSG in Paris.
"In that game, we also conditioned the opponent with a drug: Haldol. We added it using syringes with an ultra-thin needle. We injected it into plastic bottles, and everything that was consumable by the adversary was treated with it."
The period of 1986 to 1996 under Tapie is known to be one of the gilded ones in the history of the club. They even beat AC Milan in the European Cup final of 1993.
