Scaroni: ‘Champions League vital for AC Milan’

Paolo Scaroni, president of AC Milan, spoke with MilanNews.it about the club’s objectives for this season: “The Champions League is vital, the qualification is mandatory because only the Champions League can help AC Milan to reach our sporting and economic targets. It doesn’t mean we have to do it tomorrow, but in a medium-long term, AC Milan must be in Champions League. If we don’t qualify this season is not a drama. Our programs are always mid-term”.



NEW STADIUM – “It’s a differnt path than Roma’s. We want to build a stadium together with Inter. We are looking for the right solutions to realize the project in the are of San Siro. We have many alternatives and I am optimist because the administration of the city of Milan want a modern stadium like it happens in the rest of Europe. Every AC Milan player is a ‘bandiera’. Gattuso wants people to talk about ‘us’ and not ‘me’. And I totally agree.”