Scaroni: 'Even I would miss the San Siro but I have more nostalgia for a winning Milan'

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni spoke on the issue of a potential new stadium for the Rossoneri and Inter Milan in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.



"I too would miss the San Siro but I have more nostalgia for a winning Milan. If we build the stadium on public land, it seems obvious to me that the structure remains so. It is not a problem for us. Provided that Palazzo Marino takes this into account in deciding the duration and conditions of the concession," he said.



"My goal is to make Milan's stadium the most beautiful in the world. And there is only one way: to build one from scratch. The restructuring is impractical for objective reasons" pervasive jobs cannot be conducted by playing every three days and moving away from the city for three years seems unacceptable.



"Inter cooperation? We will do this for the reduction of costs and because technology allows you to change the brand and colours of the system easily. Today, instead, we spend four million per year for these interventions. On the other hand, Milan and Inter, unlike other rivals, have shown that they know how to live together. I don't see a problem in this sense," Scaroni concluded.