Scaroni: 'Gattuso? AC Milan have not played at a good level for months now'

29 April at 11:45
AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has given an honest opinion about his club, saying they have not played at a good level for months now under Rino Gattuso.

Questions have been raised about Rino Gattuso's future at Milan and the 2-0 defeat to Torino yesterday only increased those questions. The rossoneri are now fifth in the league and could fall further down the table if Atalanta beat Udinese today.

Scaroni was talking to Radio Anch'io sport recently and he was asked about Milan's performances under Gattuso.

He said: " I saw the game yesterday, Milan have not played at a good level for months, for a couple of months. The Champions League goal has moved away, but we are not giving up.

"On the technical aspects I don't want to express myself, it's not my area. Of course, losing the Champions League would have an important economic impact, it would distance Milan from where we want to take it.

"However, it is fair to point out that ours is a long-term project , there was no Champions League budget for Milan, going to the Champions League would have been a surprise . We are all a little disappointed, a couple of months ago 'we had mouths'. But let's not lower our arms, we will fight to the end."

