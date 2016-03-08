Scaroni: "Higuain? He's always nervous. But more when he was at Juventus"

In the exclusive interview given to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Paolo Scaroni, AC Milan president, has spoken even about Gonzalo Higuain and the episode of the red card he received in the last Milan-Juventus clash.

"He is always nervous, with Juventus he was even more. But he apologized and - reason for the appeal - did not insult anyone. At 30, however, he must learn to refrain".

Then he has spoken even about Gattuso and his future.

"It depends on the results, which so far are positive. He is doing better than those who preceded him, the team has its own grit, even if after Milan-Betis I had tears ".

