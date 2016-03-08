Scaroni makes Milan's stance clear: "In favour of resuming the season"

Due to the Coronavirus emergency, football has been brought to a forced halt. Currently, the leaders of Serie A are working to find a solution for the remainder of the season, with games still to be played. However, as the situation changes every day, it's far from easy.

In addition to the virus, the clubs seem to have different views on whether the season should be resumed at all. However, a majority are open to playing it once the situation has calmed down. Given that the Scudetto race is very close, it would be a shame to void the season.

The president of AC Milan, Paolo Scaroni, clarified their thoughts on the situation in an interview with ANSA ( via Calciomercato.com ): they want to resume the season as long as the situation allows it. This should be the stance of all clubs, one could argue.

"Milan is a football club whose primary vocation is to play football. If there are conditions of safety and health, we are in favour of resuming the season," he concluded.