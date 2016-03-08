Scaroni: 'Milan is the team of the world, Juventus is the team of Italy only'
23 August at 20:15AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni believes that the rossoneri is the team of the world and Juventus is only the team of Italy.
Scaroni was talking to the press in a recent interview that he gave during the club's training session and he said: "Milan in the world doesn't even see Juve: Milan is a world team because they won seven Champions League.
"Juventus is an Italian team because they win so many league titles. Then hats off because they were great."
