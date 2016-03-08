Scaroni: 'Milan is the team of the world, Juventus is the team of Italy only'

Paolo.Scaroni.Milan.2019.201.jpg
23 August at 20:15
AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni believes that the rossoneri is the team of the world and Juventus is only the team of Italy.

Scaroni was talking to the press in a recent interview that he gave during the club's training session and he said: "Milan in the world doesn't even see Juve: Milan is a world team because they won seven Champions League.

"Juventus is an Italian team because they win so many league titles. Then hats off because they were great."



 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.