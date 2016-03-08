Scaroni: 'Milan is the team of the world, Juventus is the team of Italy only'

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni believes that the rossoneri is the team of the world and Juventus is only the team of Italy.



Scaroni was talking to the press in a recent interview that he gave during the club's training session and he said: "Milan in the world doesn't even see Juve: Milan is a world team because they won seven Champions League.



"Juventus is an Italian team because they win so many league titles. Then hats off because they were great."







