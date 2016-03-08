Scaroni praises Milan-Inter stadium project and explains why San Siro demolition is necessary
11 July at 12:00Yesterday AC Milan and Inter Milan officially announced their plans for a new stadium and presented them to the municipality of Milano, with both clubs looking to build a stadium worth an investment of 1.2 billion euros and with a 60 thousand seat capacity ready in 2023. Milan's president Paolo Scaroni spoke to Corriere della Sera about the plans.
"In times of Financial Fair Play, it is fundamental to increase revenues. If Arsenal earn 120 million euros per year from the stadium, Inter and Milan cannot remain at 40," he said.
"The San Siro demolition? It is necessary. Thinking of letting 50,000 people enter a construction site every three days gives us the creeps. Unless you do it like Atalanta who went to Reggio Emilia but where could we go from Milan?
"Will the project be completed? Here we are not in Italy, here we are in Milano and this is a project of general interest and things will be done," Scaroni concluded.
Go to comments