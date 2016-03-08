Scaroni: 'The ultras have too much importance in football, we have a passive attitude in Italy'

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has criticised Italian football for giving too much importance to the ultras and he also feels that Milan have not been playing at a good level for months now.



The rossoneri slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Torino yesterday in the Serie A and the defeat saw them stay at fifth in the league, two points behind fourth placed Roma who beat Cagliari 3-0 on Saturday.



Scaroni was talking to Radio Anch'io Sport recently and talked about racism amongst ultras in Italy.



He said: "I think Capello is right, the ultras have too much importance in football. We must copy England even in the war without quarter to racism, in England they are ahead of us.



"In Italy we have a somewhat passive attitude, we intervene only if the episodes are obvious. I don't want to say if it was right or not to stop Milan-Lazio, this is a decision they had to take- the referee and the person in charge of public order. I can only say that we have a video , for 32 times we hear about racist choirs, its something if you wanted to go and see it you could see it."



