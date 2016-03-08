Scaroni: 'We are not to blame' for Milan's Europa League ban
28 June at 18:15AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has spoken to Sky Sport after it was announced that the Rossoneri will not be participating in this year's UEFA Europa League - after an agreement was found to help the club sort out their financial situation.
"The sentences are not commented. We are not responsible for the infractions made. We regret not to participate in the Europa League, but we understand that we needed an end to this story and we like to have removed this burden."
