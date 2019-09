Schalke interested in Atalanta’s Gosens

Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 are interested in Italian Serie A side Atalanta’s full-back Robin Gosens, as per reports in the German media Die Königsblauen are short on full-back options and have identified the 25-year-old as a perfect fit for the position.Gosens was born in Germany but surprisingly has never played in the Bundesliga before despite being a professional footballer since 2014.Gosens has joined Atalanta in 2017 and till now has made 50 league appearance where he has scored five goals.