Schalke 2-1 Manchester City: City down to two penalties from the Bundesliga side
20 February at 21:45
- Schalke and Manchester City are facing each other in a third different European competition after the Cup Winners Cup (1969/70 semi-final) and UEFA Cup (2008/09 group stages).
- In April 1970, Manchester City beat Schalke 5-2 on aggregate in the Cup Winners Cup semi-final – they would later win their first and so far only European trophy with a 2-1 victory in the final against Górnik Zabrze.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games against German opponents (W6 D1) since a 0-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in September 2014 - current Man City boss Pep Guardiola was in charge of Bayern that day.
- Schalke have been knocked out in the round of 16 in each of their last three Champions League appearances – 2010/11 was the last time they made it past that stage, reaching the semi-finals.
- Schalke are unbeaten in their last nine European home games (W6 D3) – they last went longer without a home defeat between July 2003 and November 2004 (11 games). They are looking to win three consecutive home Champions League games for the first time since April 2011, when they reached the semi-final of the competition.
- Schalke scored six goals in this season’s group stages, the lowest tally amongst the 16 clubs left in the competition, with five of those six goals coming after half-time. However, only Borussia Dortmund (5) kept more clean sheets than Schalke (4).
- Manchester City have lost five of their eight Champions League knockout games away from home, winning two (Dynamo Kiev in February 2016, Basel in February 2018) and drawing one.
- No Schalke player scored more than one goal or delivered more than one assist in this season’s Champions League group stages.
- No player delivered more assists than Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez in the Champions League group stages this season (4, level with Kylian Mbappé and Memphis Depay).
- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League on two occasions as a manager (2009 & 2011, both with Barcelona); a third trophy would equal Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley’s record. He’s also reached the semi-finals in seven of his nine previous seasons as manager but hasn’t made the final since 2011.
