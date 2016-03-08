Schalke president rules out move for Roma target

31 October at 17:40
On their wish list, Roma have added former Fiorentina defender Matija Nastasić, who currently plays for Schalke in the Bundesliga. However, their chances of signing the player have taken a big blow due to an interview that the German side's president carried out. 
 
"I haven't had any contact with Monchi since the summer of 2017, when he made an offer that we didn't accept," Christian Heidel began. 
 
"Nastasic has a contract with the club until 2022, and our intention is not to sell him," he concluded, speaking to Teleradiostereo. 
 
With that said, it seems it won't be easy for Roma to land the 25-year-old, although this could also be an attempt of increasing the price by Schalke's president. In January, we will surely know more about the situation. 
 

