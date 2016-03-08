Schetino terminates contract with Fiorentina
20 September at 15:15Midfielder Andrés Schetino has terminated his contract with the Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina in order to return to his home country.
The 25-year-old joined the club in 2016 but since then has not appeared in a single match for the La Viola.
Not surprisingly, Schetino has spent four seasons on loan with Livorno, Sevilla B, Esbjerg fB and Cosenza.
The Uruguay U23 international is now likely to rejoin his former club Fénix in the coming days.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments